Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after buying an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,107,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,873,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 117,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

NVAX stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.97.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

