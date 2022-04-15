Brighton Jones LLC Sells 787 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $84,113,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,850,000 after purchasing an additional 501,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $159.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.80 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

