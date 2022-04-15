Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.93.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

