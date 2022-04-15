Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of F opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

