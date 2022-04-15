Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $55.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.