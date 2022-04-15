Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in View by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of View by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of View by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in View by 115.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in View by 11.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

VIEW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of View stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. View, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

