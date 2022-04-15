Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,165,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400. 41.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

