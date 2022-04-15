Brighton Jones LLC Invests $55,000 in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Zhihu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. Zhihu Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. On average, analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.48.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

