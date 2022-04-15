Brighton Jones LLC Invests $218,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,434,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in PPG Industries by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

PPG Industries stock opened at $128.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

