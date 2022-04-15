Brighton Jones LLC Has $914,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $192.68 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

