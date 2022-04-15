Brighton Jones LLC Has $828,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $181.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.95.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

