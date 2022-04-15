Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 108,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $63,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

