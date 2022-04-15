Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 256 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ASML by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after acquiring an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ASML by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,795,000 after buying an additional 72,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ASML by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after buying an additional 71,445 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

ASML opened at $597.87 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $558.77 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $245.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $643.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $726.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

