Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,029 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

