Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at KeyCorp

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 2.12. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 50.45%.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.4% during the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

