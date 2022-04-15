Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading 1.2% Higher

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €71.88 ($78.13) and last traded at €71.84 ($78.09). 647,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €70.98 ($77.15).

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion and a PE ratio of 25.45.

Brenntag Company Profile (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

