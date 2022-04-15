Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 504,487 Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Stock

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 504,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $681,057.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,604,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,057.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 191,769 shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $291,488.88.
Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 387.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on GMTX shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.