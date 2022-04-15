Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 504,487 Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Stock

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 504,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $681,057.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,604,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,057.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 191,769 shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $291,488.88.

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

Gemini Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GMTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 387.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMTX shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

