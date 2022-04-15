Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of BPZZF opened at $13.90 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $14.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPZZF)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.