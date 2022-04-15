Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at National Bankshares

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.73.

TSE BLX opened at C$39.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.02. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$44.12.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.50%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

