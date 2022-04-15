Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.80.

BCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,643. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $85.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.67%.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $197,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,887,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 181,071 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 165,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,973,000 after acquiring an additional 164,258 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

