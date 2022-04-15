Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 4,422 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $40,063.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,873,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,217,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $32,082.96.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.24. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.78%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. PermRock Royalty Trust comprises about 0.3% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sinecera Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

