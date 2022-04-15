BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the March 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,073,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $26.85 on Friday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($67.39) to €61.00 ($66.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($78.26) to €74.00 ($80.43) in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

