BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magna International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Magna International from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Shares of MGA opened at $60.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. Magna International has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 48.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 252,299 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after acquiring an additional 228,950 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after acquiring an additional 177,475 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

