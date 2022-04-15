BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
BMTX opened at $7.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38 and a beta of -0.16. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.
BM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BM Technologies (BMTX)
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BM Technologies (BMTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.