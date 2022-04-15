Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $152.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.45.

BPMC stock opened at $68.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.12. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 31,911 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,894,000 after buying an additional 216,778 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

