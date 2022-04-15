Blocknet Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $104.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. Blocknet has a market cap of $3.49 million and $104.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00054896 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00016409 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005303 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,601,587 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

