Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading Up 2.6%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.19. Approximately 153,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 301,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$193.81 million and a PE ratio of -5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
About Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC)
Further Reading
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.