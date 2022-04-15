BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Earnings Results

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLK traded down $27.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $688.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,848. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $742.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $840.14.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $889.71.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $466,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

