BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $734.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $755.00 to $734.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $808.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $889.71.

BLK stock opened at $688.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $742.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $840.14.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 40.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,230,851,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in BlackRock by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

