BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the March 15th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth $87,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth $111,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 221,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,056. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

