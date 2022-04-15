BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the March 15th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

MUC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 367,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,550. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

