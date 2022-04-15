BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 389.7% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BIT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $15.99. 144,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,446. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $19.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 21,049 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

