BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 389.7% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BIT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $15.99. 144,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,446. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $19.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.
