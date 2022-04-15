BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Up 164.3% in March

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of NYSE EGF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. 634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,675. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

