BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Up 164.3% in March

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.
Shares of NYSE EGF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. 634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,675. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (EGF)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.