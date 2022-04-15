BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 446.9% in March

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, an increase of 446.9% from the March 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 42,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $9.58. 493,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,356. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

