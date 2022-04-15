Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $225.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.57. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.