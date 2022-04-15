Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $225.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.57. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.
Black Diamond Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
