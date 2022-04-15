BitCoal (COAL) Tops One Day Volume of $9.00

BitCoal (COAL) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $12,739.06 and $9.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

