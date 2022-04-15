BitBall Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $1,506.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,957.49 or 1.00061306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00059971 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001952 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000767 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

