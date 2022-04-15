Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIR. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.66.

Shares of BIR opened at C$9.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$10.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.95.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$289.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.0100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 2.21%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$903,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,000.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

