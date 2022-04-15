Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $4.47 on Friday. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biomerica stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Biomerica worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biomerica in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

