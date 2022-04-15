BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Raised to $96.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.14.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average of $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,452 shares of company stock worth $2,889,837. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

