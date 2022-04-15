BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 1,180 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $97,314.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,200.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $128,517.74.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62.
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $82.95. 746,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.
Several research firms have issued reports on BMRN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
