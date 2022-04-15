BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 1,180 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $97,314.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,200.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $128,517.74.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $82.95. 746,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

