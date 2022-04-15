Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

BDSX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

Shares of BDSX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,964. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.27.

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Biodesix will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John Patience bought 279,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,887.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 558,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

