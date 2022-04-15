BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an in-line rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.91.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares in the last quarter. RP Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $20,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 618.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,686,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $19,904,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

