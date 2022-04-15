Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $194,218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,849 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 73,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $16.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $548.19. 224,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,459. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $524.19 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $670.47.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

