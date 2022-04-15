Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.47.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,824 shares of company stock worth $18,657,881. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com stock traded down $13.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.01. 1,136,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.88.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
