Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,824 shares of company stock worth $18,657,881. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com stock traded down $13.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.01. 1,136,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.