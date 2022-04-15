Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.68

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €37.68 ($40.96) and last traded at €37.52 ($40.78), with a volume of 180859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €37.10 ($40.33).

Separately, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on Bilfinger in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €34.22 and a 200 day moving average of €31.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

