Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $364.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 18.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 77.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

