BIDR (BIDR) One Day Volume Tops $28.76 Million

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.67 million and approximately $28.76 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00044885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.38 or 0.07561920 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,892.61 or 0.99909651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00041318 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.