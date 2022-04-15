Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Down 12.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.5% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley now has a $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00. Bicycle Therapeutics traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.79. 4,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 374,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 414,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $12,416,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 743.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 157,365 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $710.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

