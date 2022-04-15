Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BLCM opened at $2.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCM. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.